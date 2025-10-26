Age doesn't matter in red-ball cricket: Ton-up Ajinkya Rahane laments

Ajinkya Rahane , the veteran Indian cricketer, said he was ready for India 's 2024-25 tour of Australia. However, he lamented the lack of communication regarding him not being selected. After ending up scoring a brilliant 159 for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in a Ranji Trophy match, Rahane spoke about age and experience in cricket. He emphasized that passion and experience are more important than age when it comes to red-ball cricket. Here's more.

Selection insights Disappointed with selectors' lack of communication Rahane, who captained India to a historic Test series win in Australia in 2021, said he was disappointed with the lack of communication from the selectors. "I thought an experienced player like me should get more chances. And there was no communication," he told reporters on Day 2 after play. He added that while he can only control certain things, he was fully ready for the Australian tour.

Passion emphasis Experience over age Rahane stressed that age should not define a player's worth. He said, "It is not about age, it is about the passion for red-ball cricket." He also highlighted the importance of experience in this format of the game. The veteran cricketer cited Australian batsman Mike Hussey as an example of someone who made his debut late but was consistent throughout his career.

Knock Rahane was forced to retire hurt on Day 1 On Day 1, Rahane walked out when Mumbai were 18/1. Soon they were reduced to 38/3. Rahane and Siddesh Lad then added 165 runs for the 4th wicket. He brought his experience into play and steadied the ship alongside Lad, who perished for 80 runs. Rahane looked in control and got to his century. However, he was forced to retire hurt when on 118 from 237 balls.

Information Rahane ends up scoring 159 Rahane came out to bat on Day 2 and ended up adding another 31 runs to this tally. He faced 303 balls and hit 21 fours. He was dismissed by Aditya Sarwate in the 115th over.