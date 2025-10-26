England's Amy Jones hits her 16th half-century in WODIs: Stats
England's Amy Jones stood out for her side with the bat in Match 27 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand. The match held in Visakhapatnam saw New Zealand get bowled out for 168 in 38.2 overs. In response, Jones led England's charge with a solid unbeaten 86 from 92 balls. Here are further details and stats.
Jones part of two key stands
England's chase of 169 was anchored by a 75-run opening partnership between Tammy Beaumont and Jones. After Beaumont departed for 40, Heather Knight came in and contributed with 33 runs. She supported Jones with an 83-run stand for the 2nd wicket.
Jones hits her 7th fifty against NZ-W
Jones managed 86* runs, hitting 11 fours and a six. In 110 matches, she has 2,659 runs at 33.23. This was her 16th fifty in WODIs (100s: 2). Versus NZ-W, Jones has amassed a total of 677 runs from 21 matches at 48.35. This was her 7th fifty. In ICC Women's World Cup, Jones has 409 runs from 17 matches at 29.21.