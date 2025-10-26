Amy Jones did well for England Women (Image Source: X/@cricketworldcup)

England's Amy Jones hits her 16th half-century in WODIs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:02 pm Oct 26, 202509:02 pm

England's Amy Jones stood out for her side with the bat in Match 27 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand. The match held in Visakhapatnam saw New Zealand get bowled out for 168 in 38.2 overs. In response, Jones led England's charge with a solid unbeaten 86 from 92 balls. Here are further details and stats.