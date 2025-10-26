Litton Das: Decoding the Bangladesh star's Test career in stats

Bangladesh's T20I captain Litton Das has expressed his willingness to take up the role of Test captain, if offered. The position became vacant after Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped down following the home series against Sri Lanka in July. According to Cricbuzz, Litton is a leading candidate for the post after Shanto declined BCB's request to reconsider his decision post their ODI series against West Indies at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Past leadership Litton previously captained Bangladesh in a single Test Litton has previously captained Bangladesh in a single Test match against Afghanistan in 2023, which the team won. Under his leadership, Bangladesh has also won four back-to-back T20I series this year. The BCB is yet to announce their decision on the new Test captain but time is running out as they are set to host Ireland for a two-match Test series starting November 11 in Sylhet.

Captaincy aspirations Leading the Test side would be a huge achievement: Litton Speaking about the possibility of becoming the Test captain, Litton said, "It's very difficult. So far, I don't know anything about it. If they feel I'm capable, obviously they will have a conversation with me." He added that leading the Test side would be a huge achievement for any player and no one would refuse such an opportunity.