What is the shortest completed match in Ranji Trophy?

In a historic clash, Services defeated Assam by eight wickets in the shortest-ever Ranji Trophy match. The game lasted just 90 overs, or 540 balls, breaking the previous record of 547 balls set in a 1962 encounter between Railways and Delhi. The match was always headed for an early finish after 25 wickets fell on Day One, with two bowlers from Services taking hat-tricks. On Day Two, Assam lost their last five wickets, setting Services a target of 71 runs. The target was easily achieved.

Match details The match lasted just 90 overs Earlier, Assam struggled with their batting, getting bowled out for just 103 runs in the first innings. In response, Services could only manage a narrow five-run lead by posting 108/10. Riyan Parag was the star performer for Assam during Services's first innings, taking 5/25 (10 overs) in his career-best bowling performance. As Assam could only manage 75/10 in their second outing, Services were set a target of 71 runs.

Hat-tricks Hat-tricks galore! The match also saw two hat-tricks in the same innings for the first time in Ranji Trophy history. Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra of Services achieved this feat, with Sharma taking five wickets for 46 runs while Jangra took three wickets for just five runs. Sharma further claimed four more wickets in his second outing and even earned the Player of the Match award.