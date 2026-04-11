Bournemouth hand Arsenal a crucial blow in title race: Stats

Arsenal 's hopes of clinching the Premier League 2025-26 title suffered a major blow as they were defeated by Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium. The loss denied Arsenal an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points ahead of Manchester City's match against Chelsea on Sunday. Mikel Arteta had urged fans to turn up early and support his team, which has seen its Carabao Cup and FA Cup ambitions dashed in recent weeks.

Match highlights Penalty goal from Gyokeres levels the score for Arsenal Bournemouth started off strong and capitalized on their early lead when Junior Kroupi scored from close range after Adrien Truffert's deflected cross. However, the home side fought back and leveled the score when Viktor Gyokeres converted a penalty after Ryan Christie was penalized for handball while trying to block a shot. The tense atmosphere inside the stadium prompted Arteta to introduce attacking players Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard, and 16-year-old Max Dowman in hopes of turning the match in Arsenal's favor.

Game winner Bournemouth's Scott seals victory for the Cherries Bournemouth clinched the victory with a moment of brilliance from Alex Scott, who capitalized on Evanilson's flick at the edge of the penalty area and shot past David Raya. The goal not only stunned the home fans but also ensured that Bournemouth extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches. Despite the defeat, Arsenal remain at the top of the table but have played two more games than Manchester City.

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Points Arsenal suffer their 4th defeat of the season From 32 matches this season, the Gunners own 70 points and are nine above City, who have played 30 matches. City can cut down the gap to three points if they win their 2 games in hand. This was Arsenal's 4th defeat of the season. On the other hand, Bournemouth are 9th in the standings with 45 points from 32 games. This was their 10th victory of the campaign.

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Stats Here are the match stats Arsenal managed only three shots on target from 15 attempts. The Cherries had 8 attempts with three shots on target. Arsenal had 34 touches in the opposition box compared to Bournemouth's 18. Arsenal had 52.70% ball possession and completed 313 passes. The home team's xG was 2.41 with the Cherries managing an xG of 1.20. The Gunners created two big chances with Bournemouth creating one.

Contrast Contrasting records for the two teams As per Opta, after only suffering three defeats in their opening 49 matches of this season in all competitions (W37 D9), Arsenal have since lost three of their last four (W1). Meanwhile, as per Squawka, Bournemouth have won back-to-back Premier League away games against Arsenal for the first time in the competition. Bournemouth are now unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games, their longest ever run in the competition (W5 D7).

Gyokeres Gyokeres races to 18 goals for Arsenal in all competitions Gyokeres has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season from 45 matches. As per Opta, of players to debut for Arsenal in the Premier League era (from 1992-93), only Thierry Henry in 1999-00 (26) and Alexis Sanchez in 2014-15 (25) scored more in their debut campaign with the club. 12 of his 18 goals this season have come in the Premier League.