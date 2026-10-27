39 wickets in 2026! Arshdeep Singh equals this T20I record 

Arshdeep trapped NZ opener Tim Seifert (2) early to reach the milestone. The left-arm pacer finished his four-over spell with figures worth 1/33.

In the current year, Arshdeep has been in phenomenal form, racing to 39 wickets across 30 games at an average of 25, as per Cricinfo.

His economy rate has been on the higher side (9.21).

His best bowling figures in a match this year are 5/51 - which also marks his only five-wicket haul so far.