Arshdeep Singh eyes spot in Test side: Pacer sheds light
What's the story
Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm pacer from Punjab, has expressed his desire to play all formats of cricket for India. The 27-year-old was primarily known as a white-ball specialist but has been preparing for red-ball cricket in his off-season training. He showcased his skills in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against West Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence here. Despite a spin-friendly pitch, Arshdeep bowled with good rhythm and even managed to extract some swing from the red cherry.
Career trajectory
Arshdeep yet to make Test debut
Arshdeep made his First-Class debut in December 2019 but is yet to earn an India cap in the longest format.
He has, however, played 18 ODIs and 91 T20Is so far.
The pacer was part of India's squad during their last series in England but didn't get a chance to play any of the five Test matches.
Despite this, he remains hopeful about his prospects in red-ball cricket.
Training dedication
'The goal is always to represent India'
Arshdeep has been practicing with a red ball during the off-season, showing his commitment to improving his skills in this format.
He had also done red-ball work before coming to the Duleep Trophy.
"The goal is always to represent India, be it any format. I'm no exception; I want to play all three formats, and I rarely get a chance to play red-ball cricket," the pacer told The Indian Express.
County experience
County stint with Kent
Arshdeep's county stint with Kent in 2023 was a testament to his willingness to embrace the challenges of red-ball cricket.
He is now looking forward to making the most of another opportunity when he leads North's attack against South in the semifinal starting on Sunday.
The Indian team management has been clear with him: "Perform wherever you get a chance and just keep delivering. When the time is right, you will get your chance."
Numbers
A look at his numbers
In 23 First-Class matches, Arshdeep has taken 71 wickets at an average of 30.26.
Arshdeep has already played 91 T20Is and 18 ODIs for Team. With 135 scalps, he is India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format.
The left-arm seamer was India's star performer in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, where he took 17 wickets. He also shone in the 2026 edition.