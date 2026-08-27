Arshdeep Singh eyes spot in Test side: Pacer sheds light

Arshdeep made his First-Class debut in December 2019 but is yet to earn an India cap in the longest format.

He has, however, played 18 ODIs and 91 T20Is so far.

The pacer was part of India's squad during their last series in England but didn't get a chance to play any of the five Test matches.

Despite this, he remains hopeful about his prospects in red-ball cricket.