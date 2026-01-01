Ashes: What is England's Test record at the SCG?

The fifth and final Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4. Australia have already secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series after winning the first three Tests. However, England will be looking to end their tour on a high note after their stunning win in the fourth match in Melbourne. On this note, we look at England's Test record at the SCG.

Past performance 22 victories and 27 defeats at SCG As per ESPNcricinfo, England haven't won a Test match in Sydney since 2011, when Alastair Cook scored a stunning 189 in the first innings. The tourists won that match by an innings and 83 runs. Overall, England have returned with 22 victories and 27 defeats across 57 Tests at the venue. There have also been eight draws, including one in 2022 where Stuart Broad and last batter James Anderson survived the final 12 balls.

Information Two wins in last forty years Though England's overall Test record at the MCG is impressive, they have claimed just two wins across 13 Tests here since 1980. Their other win, besides the aforementioned 2011 triumph, came in 2003. Nasser Hussain's team had won by 225 runs thanks to tons from Mark Butcher and Michael Vaughan.

Record holders England's top performers at SCG Tip Foster holds the record for the highest individual score by an English player at SCG, having scored a whopping 287 runs in 1903. Wally Hammond is the all-time leading run-scorer for England in Ashes Tests at this venue with a total of 808 runs at a stunning average of 161.6. Meanwhile, George Lohmann holds both the best bowling figures (8/35 in 1887) and most wickets (35 at 9.45) by an English bowler.