Why R Ashwin wants to visit New Zealand's team camp

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his admiration for the New Zealand cricket team's analytical approach. The spinner's comments came after India beat the Kiwis by four wickets in the opening ODI of their three-match series in Vadodara on Sunday. Despite India's victory, Ashwin was impressed by an inexperienced New Zealand side, which fought till the end.

Learning interest Willingness to learn from New Zealand's strategies In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin expressed his desire to observe New Zealand's team meetings and planning sessions. He said he would even be willing to pay for the opportunity. "The way they execute their plans, I would pay to sit in their team meetings to understand how they go about it," Ashwin said.

Match analysis Ashwin acknowledges New Zealand's performance Ashwin also praised New Zealand for their performance in the first ODI, despite not sending a full-strength squad. He said, "The most impressive was the New Zealand team. India didn't play the best of cricket." Notably, the Kiwis are known to bounce back from tough situations across formats. Time and again, the Black Caps have shown this prowess.