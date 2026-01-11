India win their eighth successive ODI against New Zealand: Stats

India claimed a wobbling win over New Zealand in the first of the three-match ODI series at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The hosts chased down 301 despite suffering a middle-order collapse. Although Virat Kohli , Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer put India in the driving seat, Kyle Jamieson's majestic spell reduced India to 242/5. Earlier, the Kiwis reached 300 despite being down to 198/5.

Chase India cruise despite Rohit Sharma's early dismissal While Gill struggled initially, Rohit Sharma got India going with some counter-attacking strokes. However, Rohit departed for 26 while upping the ante. Kohli's exposure to the middle put India in cruise control. He added a 118-run stand with Gill, getting India past 150. While the Indian skipper fell after scoring his half-century, Kohli's cracking strokes kept the required run-rate under check.

Wickets Kohli, Jadeja depart in quick succession Kohli joined forces with Shreyas Iyer after Gill's dismissal, propelling India past 220. After the 37th over, India required 74 runs off 78 balls. With another century in sight, Kohli fell to Jamieson in an attempt to find a boundary. He departed on 93 off 91 balls (8 fours and 1 six). The Kiwi seamer dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (4) in the same over.

Collapse India sail through despite batting collapse India didn't seem to be losing their grip with Iyer in the middle. However, Jamieson dismissed to pick his third wicket within seven balls. India sent in Harshit Rana, and he smacked much-needed boundaries to take the game deep. Rescuing India, he smashed a 23-ball 29. Rahul (29*) and an injured Washington Sundar (7*) took India to victory in the 49th over.

Milestone Kohli completes 28,000 international runs Kohli, who fell short of his ton, became the third player with 28,000 international runs. He joined Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) and India's Sachin Tendulkar (34,357). According to Cricbuzz, Kohli is the fastest to 28,000 runs across formats in terms of innings (624). He surpassed Tendulkar (644 innings) and Sangakkara (666 innings). Kohli later surpassed Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer across formats.

Scores Kohli in sublime form Kohli has been in sublime form in ODI cricket. His last four scores read 74* vs Australia, 135 vs SA, 102 vs SA, 65* vs SA, and 93 vs NZ. This comes after the Indian batter recorded two successive ducks against the Aussies Down Under. According to Cricbuzz, Kohli now has five streaks of five or more successive 50-plus scores in ODIs.

Information Rohit reaches 650 international sixes Rohit earlier smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes in his 29-ball 26. The second maximum from his blade helped Rohit complete 650 sixes in international cricket. Notably, Rohit remains the only player to have smashed 600-plus sixes across formats.

Partnership Nicholls, Conway add century stand Earlier, Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway gave NZ a solid start after Gill elected to field. Both of them completed their half-centuries, adding a 117-run stand. Nicholls was the first to depart, recording a 69-ball 62. Rana, who dismissed Nicholls, also sent back Conway for a 67-ball 56. The two added the first 100-plus opening partnership for NZ away from home since 2019.

Numbers Key numbers for the duo According to ESPNcricinfo, Nicholls recorded his maiden 50-plus score in India. Nicholls, who recorded his 16th ODI fifty, has raced to 2,242 runs from 82 encounters at an average of 35.03. He also owns a ton. Meanwhile, Conway slammed his third 50-plus score in India (ODIs). Overall, he got to 1,671 runs from 41 ODIs at 45.16. This was his sixth ODI half-century.

Information Partnership records for Nicholls, Conway According to Cricbuzz, Nicholls and Conway stitched the first 100-plus partnership by any side against India in India since March 2023. Overall, they recorded the third 100-plus opening partnership for the Kiwis against India in India (ODI cricket).

Mitchell Daryl Mitchell rescues NZ The Indian bowlers brought NZ down from 117/0 to 198/5. Daryl Mitchell, who saw wickets fall from the other end, nearly single-handedly took NZ toward 300. He added 42 runs with Kristian Clarke. Owing to Mitchell's counter-attack, the Kiwis went past 280. The Kiwi dasher smashed 84 off 71 balls (5 fours and 3 sixes) before falling to Prasidh Krishna.

Stats Fourth 50-plus ODI score against India Mitchell, who has been bolstering NZ's middle order, now has four 50-plus scores against India in ODI cricket. In 11 ODIs against the side, Mitchell has raced to 473 runs at 52.55 (SR: 91.84). His tally includes 2 tons. In India, the Kiwi dasher has tallied 670 runs at an incredible average of 55.83. This was his fifth 50-plus score in India.

Jamieson Jamieson's career-best ODI returns go in vain Although NZ lost, Jamieson finished with four wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs (one maiden). According to ESPNcricinfo, the Kiwi seamer recorded his career-best returns in ODI cricket. His previous best performance was 3/44. The right-arm pacer, who made his ODI debut in 2020, now has 28 wickets from 21 ODIs at an average of 30.42. His economy rate reads 5.14.

Information Winning streak against NZ As mentioned, India won their eighth successive ODI against New Zealand. The Kiwis last beat India in the format in November 2022. They have won just eight of the 40 concluded games against and in India.