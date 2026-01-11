Vadodara ODI: NZ's Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway shine against India

Openers Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway gave New Zealand a solid start in the 1st ODI against India at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Both of them completed their respective half-centuries, adding a 117-run opening stand. This was after Indian captain Shubman Gill elected to field. According to Cricbuzz, NZ saw their first 100-plus opening stand away from home since 2019. Here are the key stats.

Knocks Defiant knocks from the duo Nicholls and Conway had a cautious start, paying due respect to the seamers. NZ were 49/0 after 10 overs. Despite moving at a modest pace, the Kiwi duo kept the scoreboard ticking. They completed their half-centuries in the 20th over. The 22nd over gave India their first breakthrough. Harshit Rana outfoxed Nicholls with a slower ball, dismissing him for a 69-ball 62 (8 fours).

Information Rana removes Conway in next over On the final ball of his next over, Rana knocked over Conway to get India back on track. A rapid and full delivery sent the Kiwi opener back for a 67-ball 56 (6 fours and 1 six). NZ were down to 126/2 with Conway's dismissal.

Numbers Key numbers for the duo According to ESPNcricinfo, Nicholls recorded his maiden 50-plus score in India. Nicholls, who recorded his 16th ODI fifty, has raced to 2,242 runs from 82 encounters at an average of 35.03. He also owns a ton. Meanwhile, Conway slammed his third 50-plus score in India (ODIs). Overall, he got to 1,671 runs from 41 ODIs at 45.16. This was his sixth ODI half-century.

Partnership Partnership records for Nicholls, Conway Nicholls and Conway added 117 runs, the first 100-plus opening partnership for New Zealand away from home since 2019. According to Cricbuzz, it was also the first 100-plus partnership by any side against India in India since March 2023. Overall, Nicholls and Conway recorded the third 100-plus opening partnership for the Kiwis against India in India (ODI cricket).