Kyle Jamieson's career-best ODI returns go in vain against India
What's the story
New Zealand lost the 1st ODI against India at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The Men in Blue reached the 301-run target in a chase that once looked one-sided. India banked on a century stand between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill before Kyle Jamieson triggered a collapse. He recorded his career-best figures, but India were home in the 49th over. Here are the key stats.
Wicket
Jamieson takes big wicket of Kohli
After Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, Kohli and Gill added a 118-run stand, getting India past 150. While the Indian skipper fell after scoring his half-century, Kohli's cracking strokes kept the required run-rate under check. After the 37th over, India required 74 runs off 78 balls. With another century in sight, Kohli fell to Jamieson. The latter dismissed Ravindra Jadeja in the same over.
Collapse
Jamieson triggers collapse; NZ lose
Despite losing Gill and Kohli, India did not seem to be losing their grip with a set Shreyas Iyer (49) in the middle. However, Jamieson knocked him over to pick his third wicket within seven balls. The Kiwi seamer dismissed the dangerous Rohit Sharma earlier in the innings. Although NZ lost, Jamieson finished with four wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs (one maiden).
Numbers
A look at his stats
According to ESPNcricinfo, Jamieson recorded his career-best returns in ODI cricket. His previous best performance was 3/44. The right-arm pacer, who made his ODI debut in 2020, now has 28 wickets from 21 ODIs at an average of 30.42. His economy rate reads 5.14. Notably, 18 of his wickets have come in home conditions.