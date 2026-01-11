Kyle Jamieson's career-best ODI returns go in vain against India

New Zealand lost the 1st ODI against India at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The Men in Blue reached the 301-run target in a chase that once looked one-sided. India banked on a century stand between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill before Kyle Jamieson triggered a collapse. He recorded his career-best figures, but India were home in the 49th over. Here are the key stats.

Wicket Jamieson takes big wicket of Kohli After Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, Kohli and Gill added a 118-run stand, getting India past 150. While the Indian skipper fell after scoring his half-century, Kohli's cracking strokes kept the required run-rate under check. After the 37th over, India required 74 runs off 78 balls. With another century in sight, Kohli fell to Jamieson. The latter dismissed Ravindra Jadeja in the same over.

Collapse Jamieson triggers collapse; NZ lose Despite losing Gill and Kohli, India did not seem to be losing their grip with a set Shreyas Iyer (49) in the middle. However, Jamieson knocked him over to pick his third wicket within seven balls. The Kiwi seamer dismissed the dangerous Rohit Sharma earlier in the innings. Although NZ lost, Jamieson finished with four wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs (one maiden).