Rohit Sharma becomes first player with 650 international sixes: Stats
What's the story
Veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma has completed 650 sixes in international cricket. The 38-year-old reached the landmark in India's 1st ODI against New Zealand at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The second maximum from Rohit's blade in the run-chase helped him set this record. Notably, Rohit remains the only player to have smashed 600-plus sixes across formats. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Rohit's steady knock in Vadodara
Openers Rohit and Shubman Gill came out as India attempted to chase 301 in Vadodara. The former took nine balls to settle down before scoring his first boundary. After five overs, Rohit pulled Zakary Foulkes for a six over square leg. He scored his next maximum, his 650th, against Kyle Jamieson. However, Jamieson dismissed Rohit for a 29-ball 26 (3 fours and 2 sixes).
Milestone
Rohit miles ahead of others
As mentioned, Rohit is the only player with 600-plus sixes in international cricket. Chris Gayle, who played his last international game in 2021, remains the only other player to have slammed over 500 maximums (553). Only one other player has more than 400 sixes in international cricket - Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (476). Among Indians, MS Dhoni follows Rohit with 359 international maximums.
Tally
His tally of sixes across internationals
Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, is known for his big hits in each of the three formats. Besides hitting 205 T20I sixes, Rohit owns 355-plus maximums in ODI cricket. He recently surpassed Afridi (351) to top the ODI tally. Besides, Rohit concluded his Test career with 88 sixes, currently the third-most among Indians, behind Rishabh Pant (94) and Virender Sehwag (91).
Numbers
Over 20,000 international runs
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit is one of only four Indians to have scored 20,000-plus runs in international cricket. In 506 matches, he has racked up 20,074 runs at an average of 42.43. His tally includes 1,940 fours in addition to 650 sixes. In a stellar career, the former Indian skipper has also amassed 50 tons and 111 fifties.