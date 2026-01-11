Daryl Mitchell slams his fourth 50-plus ODI score against India

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell once again showed his batting prowess against India in ODI cricket. The Kiwi all-rounder smashed a resounding 84 in the 1st ODI against the hosts at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Mitchell helped the Black Caps bounce back from a precarious position of 198/5. They earlier had a 117-run opening stand. Notably, Mitchell recorded his fourth 50-plus ODI score versus India.

Knock Mitchell steadies the ship Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway gave NZ a seamless start after India elected to field. However, the Indian bowlers brought the visitors down from 117/0 to 198/5. Mitchell, who saw wickets fall from the other end, nearly single-handedly took NZ toward 300. He added 42 runs with Kristian Clarke. Owing to Mitchell's counter-attack, the Kiwis went past 280.

Information Mitchell departs after blazing knock In the 48th over, Mitchell smacked Prasidh Krishna for 2 fours and a six. However, he was trapped in front, on the fourth delivery. The Kiwi dasher smashed 84 off 71 balls, laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Stats A look at notable stats Daryl Mitchell, who has been bolstering NZ's middle order, now has four 50-plus scores against India in ODI cricket. In 11 ODIs against the side, Mitchell has raced to 473 runs at 52.55 (SR: 91.84). His tally includes 2 tons. In India, the Kiwi dasher has tallied 670 runs at an incredible average of 55.83. This was his fifth 50-plus score in India.