Asia Cup 2025: Why Matheesha Pathirana will miss Pakistan clash
What's the story
In a major blow to Sri Lanka, star pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of their must-win Super 4 clash against Pakistan in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup. The announcement was made by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) ahead of the toss at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The board informed that Pathirana is unwell and under medical treatment. Notably, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka lost their first Super 4 matches.
Team adjustments
Pathirana missed practice sessions
SLC confirmed Pathirana's unavailability for selection, saying he is "unwell and will not be available for selection for today's game against Pakistan." The statement further revealed that the pacer "missed team practice sessions over the last two days and is currently under medical treatment." Pathirana, who has a slingy action, has been Sri Lanka's x-factor in white-ball cricket.
Twitter Post
Official update from SLC
ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 – Sri Lanka Team Update— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 23, 2025
Matheesha Pathirana is unwell and will not be available for selection for today’s game against Pakistan.
He did not take part in team practice sessions during the last two days and is currently under medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/Yi6Gq5dJ40
Information
Over 30 wickets in T20I cricket
Despite being an effective pacer, Pathirana's career has been marred by perpetual injuries. In his only outing this Asia Cup, he recorded 0/42 against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Overall, the Lankan pacer has taken 31 T20I wickets at an average of 18.25.