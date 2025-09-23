LOADING...
Asia Cup 2025: Why Matheesha Pathirana will miss Pakistan clash
SLC informed that Pathirana is unwell and under medical treatment (Image source: X/@OfficialSLC)

By Parth Dhall
Sep 23, 2025
07:34 pm
In a major blow to Sri Lanka, star pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of their must-win Super 4 clash against Pakistan in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup. The announcement was made by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) ahead of the toss at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The board informed that Pathirana is unwell and under medical treatment. Notably, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka lost their first Super 4 matches.

Pathirana missed practice sessions

SLC confirmed Pathirana's unavailability for selection, saying he is "unwell and will not be available for selection for today's game against Pakistan." The statement further revealed that the pacer "missed team practice sessions over the last two days and is currently under medical treatment." Pathirana, who has a slingy action, has been Sri Lanka's x-factor in white-ball cricket.

Official update from SLC

Over 30 wickets in T20I cricket

Despite being an effective pacer, Pathirana's career has been marred by perpetual injuries. In his only outing this Asia Cup, he recorded 0/42 against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Overall, the Lankan pacer has taken 31 T20I wickets at an average of 18.25.