Asian Games, men's cricket: Nepal progress at Japan's cost
What's the story
In a rain-affected men's cricket Asian Games match, Japan was knocked out after their chase against Nepal was completely washed out. The contest took place in Nisshin on Saturday. The result meant that Nepal topped Group A in the men's competition's first round, while Afghanistan from the same group also made it to the quarter-finals.
Match details
Nepal post a competitive total
Nepal batted first after Japan won the toss.
Despite rain interruptions before and during (in the fifth over) their innings, they managed to score a competitive 149 for 4 in 15 overs.
Sundeep Jora and Lokesh Bam were the stars of Nepal's innings, both scoring quick half-centuries.
Jora scored an unbeaten 57 off 32 balls while Bam remained not out on a blistering 52 off just 22 deliveries.
Match outcome
Japan's chances washed out
Japan's chase was always going to be a tough task, needing to score Nepal's total of 149 in just 15 overs.
However, the rain had other plans and washed out their chances completely.
This unexpected turn of events led to Japan's exit from the tournament, while Nepal celebrated topping Group A in this round of the men's competition.
Information
Afghanistan to meet India
Notably, Afghanistan will meet the mighty Indian team in the second quarter-final on September 28. Sri Lanka and Nepal will cross swords the very next day. Pakistan and Bangladesh's opponents in the quarters are yet to be determined.