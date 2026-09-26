Asian Games, men's cricket: Nepal progress at Japan's cost

Nepal batted first after Japan won the toss.

Despite rain interruptions before and during (in the fifth over) their innings, they managed to score a competitive 149 for 4 in 15 overs.

Sundeep Jora and Lokesh Bam were the stars of Nepal's innings, both scoring quick half-centuries.

Jora scored an unbeaten 57 off 32 balls while Bam remained not out on a blistering 52 off just 22 deliveries.