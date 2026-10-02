Asian Games: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins gold on her birthday
What's the story
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has made history by winning a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The victory comes on her birthday and makes her only the second Indian woman, after Mary Kom, to achieve this feat. The 29-year-old defeated China's Ziyi Bao in a close contest to clinch the women's 75kg final.
Path to victory
Here's how the final bout panned out
Lovlina started the final match on a strong note, winning the first round 3-2.
However, Bao came back aggressively in the second round, pushing Lovlina into a more defensive position.
Despite this pressure, Lovlina kept her composure and won the second round 4-1.
She maintained this momentum in the third round as well, winning it by another 4-1 margin and securing a comprehensive 5-0 victory overall.
Semifinal win
Lovlina joins Mary Kom in elite club
In the semifinals, Lovlina had defeated reigning 70kg world champion Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan in another closely contested bout.
This victory was especially important considering the caliber of opponents she had to face on her way to the final.
With this gold medal win, Lovlina joins Mary Kom in an elite club of Indian women boxers who have won an Asian Games gold medal.
Team performance
Indian boxing team's historic campaign at Asiad
The Indian boxing team has already surpassed its medal tally from the last Asian Games, having secured six medals so far.
The country had won four medals at the 2023 edition, including one silver and three bronze.
Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), and Narender Berwal (+90kg) have all won bronze medals, while Parveen Hooda (65kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) will be fighting for gold later today.