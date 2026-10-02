Asian Games: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins gold on her birthday

Lovlina started the final match on a strong note, winning the first round 3-2.

However, Bao came back aggressively in the second round, pushing Lovlina into a more defensive position.

Despite this pressure, Lovlina kept her composure and won the second round 4-1.

She maintained this momentum in the third round as well, winning it by another 4-1 margin and securing a comprehensive 5-0 victory overall.