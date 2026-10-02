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Home / News / Sports News / Asian Games: Nethra Kumanan wins bronze medal in women's dinghy 
Asian Games: Nethra Kumanan wins bronze medal in women's dinghy 
This is Kumanan's first medal at Asiad

Asian Games: Nethra Kumanan wins bronze medal in women's dinghy 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Oct 02, 2026
11:55 am
What's the story

Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan has won a bronze medal in the women's dinghy event at the ongoing Asian Games. The achievement marks her first-ever medal at this continental championship, coming on her fourth attempt. The Chennai-based sailor finished third with an overall score of 14 points, seven each from qualification races and finals.

Medal chase

Nethra delivers on final day

Nethra entered the final day of competition with a medal in sight and delivered when it mattered.

She finished sixth in one of the two final races but won the other, solidifying her place on the podium.

The bronze was especially significant for Nethra as she had narrowly missed out on medals at two previous Asian Games editions.

Medal tally

India's growing sailing haul at Asiad

Nethra's bronze medal adds to India's growing sailing haul at the Asian Games.

Before her, Manu Francis and Prince Noble had won silver in the men's skiff event while Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma had claimed bronze in the women's skiff competition.

The latter's position was upgraded after China was disqualified.

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Disappointment

Vishnu Saravanan finishes 4th in men's dinghy event

In the men's dinghy event, India's Vishnu Saravanan finished fourth despite ending his last two races strongly.

His qualification score of 17 points left him outside the medal positions with an overall score of 21 points.

South Korea's Jeemin Ha won gold with nine points while Hong Kong China's Nicholas Halliday took silver with 11 and Malaysia's Mohd Khairulnizam finished third with 14.

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