Asian Games: Nethra Kumanan wins bronze medal in women's dinghy
What's the story
Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan has won a bronze medal in the women's dinghy event at the ongoing Asian Games. The achievement marks her first-ever medal at this continental championship, coming on her fourth attempt. The Chennai-based sailor finished third with an overall score of 14 points, seven each from qualification races and finals.
Medal chase
Nethra delivers on final day
Nethra entered the final day of competition with a medal in sight and delivered when it mattered.
She finished sixth in one of the two final races but won the other, solidifying her place on the podium.
The bronze was especially significant for Nethra as she had narrowly missed out on medals at two previous Asian Games editions.
Medal tally
India's growing sailing haul at Asiad
Nethra's bronze medal adds to India's growing sailing haul at the Asian Games.
Before her, Manu Francis and Prince Noble had won silver in the men's skiff event while Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma had claimed bronze in the women's skiff competition.
The latter's position was upgraded after China was disqualified.
Disappointment
Vishnu Saravanan finishes 4th in men's dinghy event
In the men's dinghy event, India's Vishnu Saravanan finished fourth despite ending his last two races strongly.
His qualification score of 17 points left him outside the medal positions with an overall score of 21 points.
South Korea's Jeemin Ha won gold with nine points while Hong Kong China's Nicholas Halliday took silver with 11 and Malaysia's Mohd Khairulnizam finished third with 14.