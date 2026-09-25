Asian Games, badminton: Defending champions Satwik-Chirag crash out

The Indian pair started strong, winning the first game 21-12 in 20 minutes.

However, Teeraratsakul and Sukphun slowly found their footing and turned the match around.

They kept the pressure on Satwik and Chirag in the second game, winning it 21-19 after 24 minutes to force a decider.

The Thai pair dominated the final game, wrapping up their upset victory in just 19 minutes with a score of 21-14.