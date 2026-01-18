Vidarbha's Atharva Taide slams hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Vidarbha opener Atharva Taide has powered his team with a brilliant hundred in the final of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Saurashtra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds. Though Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl first, Vidarbha dominated the initial phase of the match with Taide leading the charge. Notably, this was his maiden hundred of the season. Here are the key stats.

Knock A fine hand from Taide Vidarbha were off to a fine start with Taide and Aman Mokhade (33) adding 80 runs for the opening wicket. Though the in-form Mokhade failed to convert his start, the former continued the good work. Taide later formed a 133-run stand with Yash Rathod (54) for the second wicket, taking his team past the 200-run mark. The opener eventually fell to Ankur Panwar in the 36th over. Chirag Jani got the better of Rathod.

Stats Fourth 50-plus score in the season Taide made 128 off 118 balls, a knock laced with 15 fours and three sixes. He finished VHT 2025-26 with 396 runs from seven games at an average of 66. The southpaw hammered three fifties besides the ton in the final. Overall, he has raced to 1,489 runs from 41 List A matches at an average of 38-plus. The tally now includes three tons and nine fifties.

