Cummins, Hazlewood, David included in Australia's provisional T20 WC squad

Australia has announced its preliminary squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup . The tournament will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India, starting on February 7. Despite their injury concerns, Pat Cummins , Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David have been included in the squad. The selection committee has opted for a spin-heavy team to suit subcontinental conditions. Here are further details.

Team composition Australia's squad for T20 World Cup Mitchell Marsh will lead the team, with Cameron Green and Cooper Connolly returning after missing earlier T20Is against India. Josh Inglis is the only wicketkeeper in the squad. The selection committee has also included Cooper Connolly, who hasn't played any of Australia's last 12 T20 Internationals. Notably, Ben Dwarshuis has been left out of the final selection.

Tournament schedule Australia's T20 World Cup journey and squad updates Australia will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign on February 11 against Ireland in Colombo. They will then face Zimbabwe on February 13 in Colombo, Sri Lanka on February 16, and Oman on February 20 in Kandy. The ICC rules allow squad changes until January 31. A separate squad for a three-match T20 series against Pakistan, which precedes the World Cup, will be announced later.

Recovery assurance Bailey's confidence in injured players' recovery Selection chair George Bailey expressed his confidence in the injured players' recovery. He said, "Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David are tracking well and we are confident they will be available for the World Cup." This statement comes as a reassurance to fans who were worried about the fitness of these key players ahead of such an important tournament.