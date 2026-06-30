Australia reach their eighth Women's T20 World Cup final: Stats

First innings

WI restricted to 125/7

Being invited to bat, WI had a sluggish start. But they were unbeaten in the Powerplay. In the ninth over, Georgia Wareham broke the 47-run opening stand by dismissing WI skipper Hayley Matthews (30). After six balls, Sophie Molineux got rid of Qiana Joseph (16). Shemaine Campbelle, who held one end, had no reliable partners. With her dismissal, WI slumped to 83/6. However, Deandra Dottin's 16-ball 26* powered the Windies.