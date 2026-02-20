Australia's Josh Inglis completes 1,000 T20I runs: Key stats
What's the story
Australian batter Josh Inglis has completed 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. The top-order batter reached the landmark in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter against Oman at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Notably, Inglis became the 11th player to touch the 1,000-run mark for Australia in the format. He scored 12* versus Oman as Australia completed a nine-wicket win.
Milestone
Inglis in T20I cricket
Inglis unlocked the achievement of 1,000 T20I runs in his 46th game. The 12th run from his blade helped him cross the mark. Across 43 innings, Inglis has an average of over 27. One of the cleanest timers, Inglis strikes at more than 158 in the format. He has 2 tons and as many half-centuries in T20I cricket.
Information
Inglis shines overseas
Inglis, who made his T20I debut in 2022, has scored the majority of his runs away from home (680-plus). At home, he has a dismal record, scoring 259 runs from 18 T20Is at a strike rate of 124.51.