Australia's Josh Inglis completes 1,000 T20I runs: Key stats

Milestone

Inglis in T20I cricket

Inglis unlocked the achievement of 1,000 T20I runs in his 46th game. The 12th run from his blade helped him cross the mark. Across 43 innings, Inglis has an average of over 27. One of the cleanest timers, Inglis strikes at more than 158 in the format. He has 2 tons and as many half-centuries in T20I cricket.