Australia to tour Bangladesh for ODI series after 15 years

Australia are set to tour Bangladesh for a bilateral white-ball series this year. The tour will feature six white-ball fixtures, including three ODIs and as many T20Is. The last time Australia played ODIs in Bangladesh was in April 2011. This time around, the matches will be held at two different venues: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

Tour itinerary Schedule for white-ball matches The Australian team will play three ODIs against hosts Bangladesh on June 9, 11, and 14. Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium will host these matches. The T20I series will follow with matches on June 17, 19, and 21 at Chattogram's Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. According to cricket.com.au, a new broadcast rights deal has been signed to ensure that these matches are not blocked for Australian viewers.

Training camp Australia to hold pre-tour training camp in Brisbane Before heading to Bangladesh, the Australian team will hold a training camp in Brisbane. National Selector George Bailey had confirmed this plan earlier this month. The ODI matches in Bangladesh will be crucial for Australia as they prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Interestingly, Australia are yet to lose a bilateral ODI on Bangladesh soil.

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