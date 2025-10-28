Australia vs India, T20I series: Dissecting key player battles

After a grueling ODI series, Team India is all set to take on Australia in a five-match T20I series. The first match will be played on October 29 at Manuka Oval in Canberra. This series is part of India's preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. On this note, we list down the player battles that can headline the upcoming series.

#1 Abhishek Sharma vs Josh Hazlewood Eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma, who was on a roll in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup. He scored 314 runs from seven matches at an impressive strike rate of 200 as India went on to lift the title. However, premier Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood can challenge Abhishek on pace-friendly tracks Down Under. In the IPL, Abhishek has scored 31 runs off 17 balls against Hazlewood while being dismissed once across two innings, as per ESPNcricinfo.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav vs Nathan Ellis Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has had a lean run in T20Is this year, scoring just 100 runs in 11 innings at a paltry average of 11.11. However, Australia should not write him off as he averages 59.75 in T20Is Down Under. Nathan Ellis, who is known for his variations, will look to trouble Yadav. Though Ellis has trapped SKY twice across eight T20 meetings, the latter has scored 76 runs in this battle while striking at 168.88.

#3 Mitchell Marsh vs Jasprit Bumrah Having been rested for the ODI leg, Jasprit Bumrah will have fresh for the T20I series. He will look to contain Australian opener and captain Mitchell Marsh, who has been in serious form lately. His 367 T20I runs in 2025 have come at an average of 40.77 and a strike rate of 164.57. Bumrah has dismissed him once across three T20 meetings, conceding 10 runs off nine balls. Notably, his T20 bowling average in 2025 is a stunning 18.04.