'Runs will come eventually': Suryakumar Yadav on his batting struggles

India 's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has addressed concerns over his recent batting form. Despite leading India to an Asia Cup victory, he has only managed to score 100 runs in 11 innings this year. Ahead of the five-match T20I series against Australia, Yadav spoke about his struggles and remained optimistic about his future performance. The opener will take place in Canberra on October 29.

Determination Yadav optimistic about future performance Speaking in Canberra, Yadav said, "I feel like I've been working really hard. It's not that I wasn't working hard before, I was doing it then also." He added that he has had good training sessions both at home and here. "Runs will come eventually but working hard toward the team goal is important," he stressed.

Captaincy challenges His captaincy numbers this year As a captain, Yadav has struggled with just 330 runs in 20 innings. His Asia Cup performance exposed some chinks in his armor against spin and pace alike. However, he did shine in the IPL 2025 season with Mumbai Indians, scoring an impressive 717 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 167.90.