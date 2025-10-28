Listing fastest Australian batters to complete 3,000 ODI runs

Dashing opener Travis Head recently became the fastest Australian to complete 3,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved this feat in his 76th innings, during the third ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground . Albeit in a losing cause, he ended up scoring 29 in the game. On this note, we list down the fastest Aussie batters to complete 3,000 runs in the format.

#1 Travis Head - 76 innings As mentioned, Head now tops this list, having completed 3,000 runs in just 76 innings. Overall, in 79 ODI matches, Head has raced to a total of 3,007 runs at 43.57. In addition to seven tons, he has slammed 17 fifties. As per Cricbuzz, Head also became the fourth-fastest batter in the world to reach 3,000 ODI runs in terms of balls faced (2,839 balls). His strike rate of 105.73 is the fourth-best among batters with at least 3,000 runs.

#2 Steve Smith - 79 innings Head's achievement shattered the previous record held by Steve Smith, who had achieved the same milestone in 79 innings. In 170 ODIs, Smith scored 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28. He smashed 12 tons and 35 fifties. Notably, Smith retired from ODIs earlier this year after his final appearance in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final defeat against India in Dubai.