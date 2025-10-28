Has Shafali Verma been successful in WODI cricket? Decoding stats  

Shafali Verma has been called up to replace the injured Pratika Rawal in India's ICC Women's World Cup squad. The 21-year-old was not part of the original 15-member team or the reserves, but will now be available for India's semi-final against Australia on October 30. The decision was made by selectors who opted for her over Tejal Hasabnis, the only batter in India's reserves for this tournament. On this note, we decode Shafali's numbers in WODI cricket.

Past records Shafali's omission and subsequent domestic form When the World Cup squad was announced in August, Shafali was omitted in favor of Rawal as Smriti Mandhana's opening partner. The selectors had opted for consistency over X-factor. Although she hasn't played WODIs for India since October 2024, Shafali has been active with India A in the 50-overs format. She scored 52 against Australia A in Brisbane (August) and 70 against New Zealand A in Bengaluru (September).

Stats Average of 23 in WODIs Shafali, who was once the top-ranked WT20I batter and averages a stellar 63 in Tests, hasn't found her feet in WODIs. Having played 29 games since her debut in 2021, the dasher has managed just 644 runs at a paltry average of 23. Among batters who have opened at least 27 times for India in WODIs, Shafali's average is the worst, as per ESPNcricinfo.

DYK Just four half-centuries in the format Shafali has managed to cross the 50-run mark just four times in the format, with her best score being 71*. As many as 17 games have seen her get dismissed for 20 or fewer. Her tally includes three ducks as well. Interestingly, Shafali could not touch the 35-run mark even once across seven home WODIs. Her average further comes down to 15.57 in this regard.

Recent form Impressive domestic One-day season and WPL performance Though Shafali's WODI numbers are paltry, she has delivered some fine performances in recent months. In December 2024, she scored 527 runs at an average of 75.28 and a strike rate of 152.31 in domestic one-dayers for Haryana. This included a high score of 197 off 115 balls against Bengal. She then had a stellar WPL 2025 season with Delhi Capitals, finishing as the fourth-highest run-getter and highest-scoring Indian batter with 304 runs at a strike rate of 152.76.