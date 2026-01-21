Australian teen smashes fastest-ever Under-19 World Cup century: Details 

Will Malajczuk, the Australian batting sensation, has set a new record for the fastest century in Under-19 World Cup history. He achieved this feat during Australia's second match of the tournament against Japan in Namibia on Tuesday. Malajczuk reached his ton in just 51 balls, hitting five sixes and 12 fours before being dismissed four deliveries later for a score of 102 runs.

Match outcome Australia's easy victory secures Super Sixes spot With Malajczuk's explosive innings, Australia easily chased down Japan's total of 201 runs. The team won the match by eight wickets with 125 balls to spare, confirming their place in the tournament's Super Sixes stage. Nitesh Samuels also contributed to the victory with an unbeaten half-century, his second consecutive score of over 50 in as many matches.

Player insights Malajczuk's approach and team dynamics The 18-year-old Malajczuk expressed his happiness at contributing to the team's success. He said, "I'm happy to get the team off to a good start and get another win." He also credited his freedom to play aggressively on the pitch as a key factor in his performance. Japan's innings was held together by Hugo Tani-Kelly, who scored an unbeaten 79 off 135 balls.

