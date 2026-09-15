Cricket legends unite for Imran Khan, appeal to Australian Government
What's the story
Seven former Australian cricket captains have appealed to Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, raising humanitarian concerns over the detention of Imran Khan in Pakistan. The signatories to the letter are Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh. They clarified that they are writing "not as diplomats or political figures, but as former captains who felt compelled to speak up."
Humanitarian plea
'Letter doesn't take a stance on the legal case'
The group stressed that their letter doesn't take a stance on the legal or political case against Khan, leaving that to Pakistan.
Their main concern is about how any person in detention is treated, calling it "a matter of basic humanity, whatever their politics."
This comes as another appeal from former international cricketers for better treatment of Imran, who was once Pakistan's cricket captain and prime minister.
International support
Letter to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
On August 23, 22 former international captains from different countries wrote to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, requesting better medical treatment for Imran.
The letter made three specific requests: allowing a full and independent assessment of his health by a Supreme Court-directed medical board including Khan's own doctors; honoring weekly family visits without interruption or delay; and providing recommended treatment without delay.
Family concerns
Sons and sisters have raised concerns over his health
The latest letter highlights that Imran's sons and sisters have publicly raised concerns over his health and treatment in detention.
These include limited medical care, restricted family contact, and minimal access to legal counsel.
Greg Chappell had also sought a meeting with Foreign Minister Wong last month on behalf of the group but is yet to receive a response.
Health concerns
Family contact, legal access among concerns
The letter also highlighted that basic facilities are not being provided to the legendary all-rounder.
"Beyond credible reports, his own sons and sisters have been pleading publicly for months over his health and treatment in detention," it said.
The concerns include limited medical care, restricted family contact, and minimal access to legal counsel among the concerns.
Legal battles
Imran sentenced to over a decade in prison
Khan, 73, has been imprisoned since 2023 after losing power as Pakistan's prime minister. He was later sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted of corruption.
The former Pakistan captain has faced over 100 cases since his ouster, with charges ranging from corruption and bribery to leaking state secrets and selling state gifts illegally. However, he has consistently denied the allegations.
His political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), also maintains that the cases against him are politically motivated.