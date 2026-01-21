Australian Open 2026: Alexander Zverev claims another four-set win
What's the story
Men's singles world number three, Alexander Zverev, has advanced to the third round of the 2026 Australian Open. The German tennis star overcame a shaky second set against Frenchman Alexandre Muller. Despite being 3-0 behind in the second set, Muller staged a comeback and won 6-4. However, Zverev regained his touch before winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Zverev won 126 points and 45 winners throughout the match. He fired 18 aces compared to Muller's four. The German had a win percentage of 71 and 63 in the first and second serves, respectively. Muller converted two of his five break points in the second set. While Zverev had more unforced errors (45) than Muller (40), the latter recorded two double-faults.
Numbers
His record at Grand Slams
Zverev, the 2025 Australian Open runner-up, has raced to a 33-10 win-loss record at Melbourne Park. He lost last year's final to Jannik Sinner in straight sets. Overall, the German now has a win-loss record of 115-39 at Grand Slams. He is yet to win his maiden Major title. Zverev has played two other finals (French Open 2024 and US Open 2020).