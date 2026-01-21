Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka attains this record

Women's singles world number one, Aryna Sabalenka , reached the third round at the 2026 Australian Open after beating China's Zhuoxuan Bai. Sabalenka claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win in the women's singles second round on Rod Laver Arena in an hour and 12 minutes. According to Opta, the Belarusian now has 25 match wins as the WTA number one. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at match stats Sabalenka won a total of 68 points and 24 winners throughout the match. She fired four aces compared to Bai's two. The Belarusian star had a win percentage of 64 and 60 in the first and second serves, respectively. Notably, Bai won all six of her net points. While Bai had more unforced errors (27) than Sabalenka (21), the former recorded two double-faults.

Wins Third-fastest to 25 wins as WTA number one As mentioned, Sabalenka has raced to 25 match wins as the WTA number one. According to Opta, she achieved the feat in 28 matches, the third-fastest after Serena Williams (26) and Iga Swiatek (27). The Belarusian first reached the summit in September 2023. Now in her second stint, Sabalenka has been the top-ranked women's singles player since October 2024.

Advertisement

Numbers Her numbers at Grand Slams Sabalenka has raced to a 102-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At the Australian Open, her win-loss record reads 30-6. She is a four-time Grand Slam winner and a three-time runner-up here. She has won the Australian Open twice, in 2023 and 2024. The 27-year-old has won 22 of her last 23 matches at the Australian Open.

Advertisement