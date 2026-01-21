Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz extends his unique record 

Men's singles world number one, Carlos Alcaraz , reached the third round at the 2025 Australian Open after beating Yannick Hanfmann. The Spaniard claimed a 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-2 win in the men's singles second round on Rod Laver Arena in over two hours. Notably, Alcaraz is aiming for his maiden Australian Open title this season. He has never gone past the quarter-finals here.

Stats A look at match stats Alcaraz won a total of 113 points and 41 winners throughout the match. He fired 12 aces compared to Hanfmann's seven. The Spaniard had a win percentage of 69 and 45 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted four of his nine break points. While Hanfmann had more unforced errors (46) than Alcaraz (30), the former recorded four double-faults.

Run Alacaraz eyes maiden AO title Alcaraz, a six-time Grand Slam winner, is yet to win the Australian Open. He has won the other three Majors. The Spaniard managed to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals in 2024 and 2025. He now has a 13-4 win-loss record at this Slam. Overall, Alcaraz has raced to an 86-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams. He last won the 2025 US Open.

Information Alacaraz extends his unbeaten run According to Opta, Alcaraz extended his unbeaten run at Grand Slams against opponents ranked outside the ATP's top 100 to 22 (22-0). Notably, 12 of those wins have come in straight sets.

