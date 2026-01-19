Australian Open 2026: Coco Gauff claims 250th WTA win

Third seed Coco Gauff reached the 2026 Australian Open second round after defeating Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets. The women's singles opening round match ended with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-3 in favor of Gauff. Despite having six double faults in the first set and one in the second, she managed to find her rhythm on serve eventually. Notably, Gauff claimed her 250th WTA win.

Stats A look at match stats Gauff won a total of 74 points and 20 winners throughout the match. Both players served one ace. The American had a win percentage of 73 and 33 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her 14 break points. While Rakhimova had more unforced errors (34) than Gauff (31), the latter registered seven double-faults.

Past performance Gauff's journey in the tournament Gauff, the two-time Grand Slam champion, has never gone past the semi-finals at the Australian Open. She was knocked out in the quarter-finals last year. The American star is now 17-6 at Melbourne Park. Despite her serving woes, she managed to book a second-round berth in this year's tournament. "I mean, it was just the first set," Gauff said after her match against Rakhimova.

Feats 250 WTA wins; 75 wins at Grand Slams As mentioned, Gauff raced to 250 wins at the WTA level. At 21 years and 311 days, she is now the youngest player to attain this record since Caroline Wozniacki (20 years and 316 days in 2011), according to Opta. Gauff also completed 75 wins at Grand Slams (75-23), becoming one of the four players aged 21 or younger to achieve this feat since 2000. She joined Venus Williams, Serena Williams, and Maria Sharapova.

