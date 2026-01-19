Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev improves to 6-0 in 2026

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the second round of the 2026 Australian Open . The 29-year-old defeated Jesper de Jong in a hard-fought men's singles opening round match, winning 7-5, 6-2, 7-6(2). The victory comes as a continuation of Medvedev's impressive form after his recent title win at the Brisbane International. Medvedev, who endured a tough run in 2025, has improved to 6-0 in 2026.

Match analysis How the match panned out The match started with both players struggling to serve in the sunny conditions, resulting in five breaks of serve in the first set. However, Medvedev managed to break at 5-5 and served out the set with a powerful backhand winner. The second set was more straightforward for the 11th seed as he capitalized on de Jong's errors to take an early lead. Despite some resistance from de Jong, Medvedev's aggressive play at crucial junctures helped him seal the match.

Form Medvedev coming off Brisbane title win Medvedev, who once defeated the mighty Novak Djokovic in the US Open final, failed to win a Grand Slam match last year. However, the star player bounced back by winning the Brisbane International earlier this month. He defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 7-6(1) to seal the ATP 500 competition. Notably, Medvedev won the 22nd tour-level trophy of his career. He is now 6-0 in the season.

