Australian Open 2026: These men's singles players are title contenders

The Australian Open 2026 is set to start from January 18 onward in Melbourne. This is the 2026 season's maiden Grand Slam event and will played on hard courts. In men's singles, number two seed Jannik Sinner , comes as a double-title defender (2024, 2025). However, the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be keen to spoil Sinner's party. Here are the contenders.

#1 Can Jannik Sinner make it three wins in succession? Italian sensational and world number two, Sinner, reached the finals in all four Grand Slams last year. He won two titles and ended as runner-up twice. Sinner, who is a four-time Grand Slam winner and six-time finalist, is on a 14-match winning run at AO. He will be keen to win a third successive title. Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner is 87-20.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz is searching for his maiden AO crown Men's singles world number one, Alcaraz, is a six-time Grand Slam winner and 7-time finalist. However, he is yet to win the Australian Open. He managed to reach the quarter-finals here in 2024 and 2025. Alcaraz is 11-4 at AO and 84-13 overall at Grand Slams. He reached the finals across three Grand Slam events last season and won two titles.

