Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest player with this Australian Open record

By Parth Dhall
Jan 21, 2026
03:56 pm
What's the story

Eighth seed Mirra Andreeva knocked out Maria Sakkari in the second round of the 2026 Australian Open. Andreeva claimed a 6-0, 6-4 win on Margaret Court Arena in just over an hour. With this, Andreeva has become the youngest woman to reach three consecutive singles third rounds at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old hasn't gone past the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Stats

A look at match stats

Andreeva won a total of 55 points and 11 winners throughout the match. She fired seven winners along in the first set. The Russian star had a win percentage of 64 and 59 in the first and second serves, respectively. Notably, Sakkari won eight of her nine net points. While Sakkari had more unforced errors (27) than Andreeva (16), the latter recorded four double-faults.

Record

Andreeva, the youngest to this feat

Andreeva made her Australian Open debut in 2024, reaching the fourth round. She had another fourth-round exit last year. According to Opta, Andreeva is now the youngest woman to reach three consecutive singles third rounds at the Australian Open since Nicole Vaidisova (2005-2007). The former is now 8-2 at the Australian Open and 30-11 at Grand Slams. She reached the 2024 French Open semi-final.

Information

Andreeva attains this record

According to Opta, Andreeva has also become the youngest woman to win consecutive sets with a 6-0 scoreline at the Australian Open (singles) since Anna Kournikova in 2000.

