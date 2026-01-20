Australian Open 2026: Naomi Osaka survives Ruzic scare to advance

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka reached the 2026 Australian Open second round after beating Croatia's Antonia Ruzic. Osaka evaded an upset after losing the second set. Although she won the opening set, Ruzic took the affair to the decider. Osaka eventually claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 ‌win in the women's singles opening round on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Stats A look at match stats Osaka won a total of 102 points and 34 winners throughout the match. She fired the match's only 11 aces. The Japanese star had a win percentage of 73 and 34 in the first and second serves, respectively. Ruzic converted all four of her break points. While Osaka had more unforced errors (44) than Ruzic (34), the latter registered five double-faults.

Attire 'Modelled after a jellyfish' Osaka, the 16th seed, drew all the spotlight even before her match started. The Japanese star entered the Rod Laver Arena, sporting a hat and veil. She was also carrying a parasol. "It's modelled after a jellyfish," Osaka said in her on-court interview. She added, "I'm just so grateful that I get to do the things that I love."

