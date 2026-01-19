Australian Open: Stan Wawrinka wins Grand Slam match at 40

In a thrilling first-round men's singles match at the 2026 Australian Open , Stan Wawrinka defeated Serbia's Laslo Djere. The Swiss tennis star staged a remarkable comeback after losing the first set. He won the fourth set in a tie-break, securing his place in the second round. Wawrinka, who defeated Djere 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4), scripted history by winning a Grand Slam match at 40.

Match highlights How the match panned out Wawrinka started strong, taking a 2-1 lead in the first set. But Djere fought back and took the first set 7-5. The Swiss veteran then made a comeback of his own, winning the second set 6-3. He continued his momentum into the third set, winning it by a margin of 6-4. Djere was on the verge of winning when Wawrinka leveled the score at 6-6 in the fourth set. However, he held his nerves and won a tie-break.

Information A look at match stats Wawrinka won a total of 143 points and 35 winners throughout the match. He served 14 aces compared to Djere's nine. The Swiss star had a win percentage of 86 and 64 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 10 of his 17 net points.

Advertisement

Record Wawrinka enters record books According to Opta, Wawrinka, at 40 years and 296 days, is now the second-oldest man to win a singles Grand Slam match at the Australian Open. He is only behind Ivo Karlovic (40y 326d in 2020). Wawrinka, who won the 2014 Australian Open, has gone past the opening round here for the first time in five years. He has a 44-18 win-loss record at Melbourne Park.

Advertisement