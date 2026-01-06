Vijay Hazare Trophy: Axar Patel slams 13th List A fifty

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel followed up his recent ton with another half-century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy , the domestic 50-over competition. Axar's 60-ball 73 powered Gujarat to 333/6 against Odisha at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 3, Bengaluru. He added an 80-run stand with Ahaan Poddar. Notably, Axar was recently left out of India's squad for the upcoming New Zealand ODI series.

Knock Axar's counter-attacking knock in Bengaluru Gujarat had a phenomenal start after Odisha put them in to bat in Bengaluru. Top-order batters Urvil Patel (64), Aarya Desai (54), and Jaymeet Patel (64) propelled the side past 170 within 30 overs. Axar, who came in at No. 5, played a counter-attacking knock, taking Gujarat to 300. His quickfire 73 had 8 fours and 2 sixes.

Stats A look at his batting stats Axar is closing in on 3,000 runs in List A cricket. In 172 matches, the southpaw has raced to 2,954 runs at an average of over 30. This was his 13th half-century in addition to a ton in the format. Notably, 858 of his runs have come in 71 ODIs for Team India. He also owns three international half-centuries.