IPL: Why Axar Patel disapproves of Impact Player rule

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has expressed his discontent with the Indian Premier League 's Impact Player rule. The all-rounder believes that the regulation limits the role of players like him, who contribute with their all-round attributes. The rule, introduced in IPL 2023, allows teams to substitute one player during a match, giving them an advantage in certain situations.

Rule impact 'I don't like this rule, honestly...': Axar Speaking at a media interaction ahead of IPL 2026, Axar said, "I don't like this rule, honestly, because I am an all-rounder (laughs)." He explained that earlier teams would select all-rounders for their batting and bowling skills. However, with the introduction of this rule, team managements tend to choose specific batsmen or bowlers instead of all-rounders. "Because of this rule," he added.

Rule The Impact Player rule The Impact Player rule virtually makes an IPL game a 12-player per-side contest. Besides naming the Playing XI ahead of a match, a team also names a few substitutes. Among these, one player can be brought in before the start of an innings, at the end of an over, at the fall of a wicket, or when a batter retires. The outgoing player doesn't take any further part in the contest.

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Performance review His bowling numbers in IPL 2025 Last season, the Capitals narrowly missed the top four finish, with Axar having a disappointing outing as a bowler. According to Cricbuzz, the left-arm spinner bowled the fewest number of overs (34) in an IPL season since 2018. He took just five wickets at an average of 57.60. However, he clarified that it was not due to the Impact Player rule but because of a finger injury sustained during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

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Injury details Axar explains his poor bowling last season Axar revealed that during the Champions Trophy, his spinning finger was cut while bowling. "When I was bowling, because of the seam of the ball, it kept getting cut further," he said. The injury prevented him from putting pressure and rotation on the ball while bowling. "I was thinking of bowling only wherever needed and saving my finger," he added.