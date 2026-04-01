LSG's Ayush Badoni floors KKR, completes 1,000 IPL runs: Stats

Ayush Badoni, the Delhi cricketer, floored Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. Badoni, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, hit a 54-run knock at Eden Gardens. Chasing 182, Badoni's knock was vital as LSG stunned KKR by three wickets. Badoni went past 1,000 IPL runs during his stay. Here's more.

Information Badoni makes his presence felt Badoni walked out when LSG were 42/2. He dominated in a 32-run stand alongside skipper Rishabh Pant and added 22 runs with Nicholas Pooran. Badoni was dismissed by Anukul Roy in the 15th over with LSG being 126/6. He chipped in with a superb hand.

Stats Badoni becomes 3rd LSG batter with 1,000-plus runs Badoni slammed a 34-ball 54. He struck two sixes and 7 fours. He now owns 1,029 IPL runs at 26.38 from 59 matches (49 innings). He smashed his 7th fifty. Versus KKR, he has hit 138 runs from six matches at 34.50 (50s: 1), as per ESPNcricinfo. He is the 3rd LSG batter to hit 1,000-plus runs after KL Rahul and Pooran.

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