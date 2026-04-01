LSG's Ayush Badoni floors KKR, completes 1,000 IPL runs: Stats
What's the story
Ayush Badoni, the Delhi cricketer, floored Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. Badoni, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, hit a 54-run knock at Eden Gardens. Chasing 182, Badoni's knock was vital as LSG stunned KKR by three wickets. Badoni went past 1,000 IPL runs during his stay. Here's more.
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Badoni makes his presence felt
Badoni walked out when LSG were 42/2. He dominated in a 32-run stand alongside skipper Rishabh Pant and added 22 runs with Nicholas Pooran. Badoni was dismissed by Anukul Roy in the 15th over with LSG being 126/6. He chipped in with a superb hand.
Stats
Badoni becomes 3rd LSG batter with 1,000-plus runs
Badoni slammed a 34-ball 54. He struck two sixes and 7 fours. He now owns 1,029 IPL runs at 26.38 from 59 matches (49 innings). He smashed his 7th fifty. Versus KKR, he has hit 138 runs from six matches at 34.50 (50s: 1), as per ESPNcricinfo. He is the 3rd LSG batter to hit 1,000-plus runs after KL Rahul and Pooran.
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Badoni hits his 11th T20 fifty
Overall in T20s, he has amassed 1,854 runs from 99 matches (82 innings). He hit his 11th T20 fifty. Badoni went past 150 fours in T20s (153).