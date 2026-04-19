CSK's Ayush Mhatre suffers hamstring tear: Michael Hussey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has confirmed that young talent Ayush Mhatre has suffered a hamstring tear. The injury was sustained during CSK's recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. Mhatre, who scored 30 runs off just 13 balls against SRH, struggled while running between wickets and was seen limping. He eventually fell to Nitish Reddy.

Injury details Mhatre limped off the field While batting with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mhatre had trouble completing a second run. He was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy in the fifth over and had to be assisted off the field by CSK all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh and physio Taifun Simsek. Hussey confirmed that it is indeed a hamstring tear but wasn't sure how bad it was.

Impact assessment A big loss for CSK, says Hussey Hussey said, "Looks pretty bad unfortunately. He's going to be a big loss, because he's been in really nice touch for us." The batting coach also acknowledged Mhatre as an exciting young talent who will now have to make way for someone else in the team. "We have some really good players who haven't been able to get that opportunity," Hussey added.

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