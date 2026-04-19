CSK's Ayush Mhatre suffers hamstring tear: Michael Hussey
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has confirmed that young talent Ayush Mhatre has suffered a hamstring tear. The injury was sustained during CSK's recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. Mhatre, who scored 30 runs off just 13 balls against SRH, struggled while running between wickets and was seen limping. He eventually fell to Nitish Reddy.
Injury details
Mhatre limped off the field
While batting with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mhatre had trouble completing a second run. He was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy in the fifth over and had to be assisted off the field by CSK all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh and physio Taifun Simsek. Hussey confirmed that it is indeed a hamstring tear but wasn't sure how bad it was.
Impact assessment
A big loss for CSK, says Hussey
Hussey said, "Looks pretty bad unfortunately. He's going to be a big loss, because he's been in really nice touch for us." The batting coach also acknowledged Mhatre as an exciting young talent who will now have to make way for someone else in the team. "We have some really good players who haven't been able to get that opportunity," Hussey added.
Player profile
Mhatre has been in great form this season
Mhatre has been in great form this season, scoring 201 runs at a strike rate of 177.87 in six matches, including two half-centuries. However, his future with CSK remains uncertain as they are already dealing with injuries to key players such as MS Dhoni and Nathan Ellis. The team will next face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.