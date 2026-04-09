'Stop comparisons...': Babar Azam to journalist over Virat Kohli question

Babar Azam recently lost his cool at a journalist during a post-match press conference. The incident occurred after Peshawar Zalmi's four-wicket victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday. The reporter drew comparisons with veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli , who is known for consistently finishing matches. However, Babar was seemingly annoyed with the question.

Response What irked Babar The journalist asked Babar, "Virat Kohli has a similar range of shots to you, but he finishes matches consistently, which is something people say you lack. Since many compare you to him, what are your views on that comparison?" Babar appeared irritated and dismissed the comparison. He said, "Let's end this here. Keep such thoughts to yourself. Stop the comparisons and move on."

Twitter Post WATCH: What Babar said 🚨 BABAR RESPONDED TO A QUESTION ON KOHLI-BABAR COMPARISON 🚨



• Journalist - "Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?"



• Babar Azam - "Let these things to… pic.twitter.com/A69fIV9urI — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 8, 2026

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Match details Babar played a crucial hand in PSL match vs HBL In the recent PSL match against Hyderabad Kingsmen, Babar scored a crucial 43 runs off 37 balls with 6 fours. His innings helped Peshawar Zalmi chase down a target of 146 runs on the last ball. He added a pivotal 49-run partnership for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis before being trapped lbw by Hassan Khan. Iftikhar Ahmed later ensured victory for Zalmi.

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