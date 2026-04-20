Babar Azam scripts records with his 12th T20 hundred: Stats 

Babar Azam has ended a long wait for his first T20 century in nearly two years. The milestone was achieved during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi. Babar scored an unbeaten 100 runs off just 52 balls, marking his third PSL century and 12th overall in T20 cricket. Here are his stats.

Match details A brilliant display of batting from Babar Babar's innings was a mix of aggressive batting and smart running between the wickets. He hit six fours and four sixes, but most of his runs (52) came through singles and doubles off 42 balls. Babar's stellar performance helped Peshawar Zalmi post a massive total of 255/3 in their 20 overs, the third-highest score in PSL history. His team later won by 118 runs.

Achievement Joint-most tons in PSL history As per ESPNcricifno, Babar now has the joint-most hundreds in PSL history (3). The veteran now shares the top spot with Kamran Akmal, Rilee Rossouw, and Usman Khan. Babar is also the highest scorer in the league. He has raced to 4,193 runs from 107 matches at 47.11. His strike rate is 128.89. His tally of 41 50-plus scores in PSL is also the most for any batter.

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Information Golden run in PSL 2026 In the ongoing PSL 2026 season, he has scored a total of 401 runs in seven innings for Peshawar Zalmi. His batting average after this century against Quetta Gladiators has also improved to an impressive 100.25. This includes three 50-plus scores and a strike rate of 143.72.

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Career stats Second-most centuries in T20 cricket history With this latest feat, Babar has now scored 12 centuries in T20 cricket. Only Chris Gayle (22) has more tons in the format. The Pakistan star also has 100 fifties in the format. Among Pakistani batters, Babar is the second-highest run-scorer in T20s with 12,306 runs from 355 games. He is only behind Shoaib Malik (13,571 runs). Babar's average of 42.72 is the best among batters with at least 10,000 T20 runs (SR: 128.41).