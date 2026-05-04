Babar Azam confirms he will continue playing all formats: Details

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has made it clear that he intends to play all three formats of the game. The announcement comes after his stellar performance in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season. Despite a rough patch earlier this year, including a disappointing T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Babar has bounced back in style.

Stellar comeback Stellar PSL season boosts Babar's confidence Babar, who has been a mainstay in Pakistan's batting order for years, made a strong comeback in PSL 2026. He led Peshawar Zalmi to victory with two tons from 11 matches. He was the tournament's top scorer with an impressive 588 runs at an average of 73.50. His strike rate was also above 145. The right-handed batsman emphasized his commitment to all formats of the game, saying red-ball cricket plays a crucial role in developing a batter's temperament.

Format focus Test cricket essential for overall development, says Babar "My focus is on all three formats. It's not for the player to decide (which format to skip); a player's job is to play," Babar said in the post-match press conference. He added, "Every player should play every form of cricket. You shouldn't focus only on the white ball or T20s. Red-ball cricket gives you immense experience. It teaches you how to build an innings and gives you patience."

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