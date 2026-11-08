Babar Azam averages 54 versus Sri Lanka in Tests: Stats

As per Cricinfo, Babar averages 54 versus Sri Lanka from 8 matches (14 innings).

He has scored 648 runs with the help of three tons and three fifties.

Across three innings on Pakistan soil, Babar owns 262 runs (100s: 2, 50s: 1).

He has another 347 runs in away matches (home of opposition) at 49.57 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).

Across two neutral venue games, Babar owns 39 runs at 9.75.