Babar Azam averages 54 versus Sri Lanka in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Babar Azam will be aiming to make his presence felt against Sri Lanka in the upcoming two-match Test series, starting on Monday. Rawalpindi will host both the matches. Babar has a tough job on offer and he needs to come up with the goods. He would want to silence his critics and score useful runs and lead by example. We decode his numbers versus Sri Lanka.
Vs SL
Dissecting Babar's numbers against the Lankans
As per Cricinfo, Babar averages 54 versus Sri Lanka from 8 matches (14 innings).
He has scored 648 runs with the help of three tons and three fifties.
Across three innings on Pakistan soil, Babar owns 262 runs (100s: 2, 50s: 1).
He has another 347 runs in away matches (home of opposition) at 49.57 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
Across two neutral venue games, Babar owns 39 runs at 9.75.
Information
Babar's overall numbers in Tests and performance at home
In 66 matches (177 innings), Babar has smashed 4,771 runs at 42.98. He has nine hundreds and 34 fifties under his belt. Meanwhile, in 20 home matches, Babar owns 1,766 runs at 50.45 from 37 innings. He has clocked six tons and 8 fifties.
Do you know?
Babar is closing in on 7,000 runs in FC cricket
Babar is closing in on 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket. From 106 matches (183 innings), Babar has amassed 6,951 runs at 41.62. He is 49 shy of the milestone. Babar has hit 12 tons and 46 fifties in FC cricket.