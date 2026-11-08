Pakistan, Sri Lanka set to clash in 1st Test: Preview
What's the story
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to clash in a Test series, starting on Monday. The matches will be played at Rawalpindi. This is the first Test series for both teams since Pakistan visited Sri Lanka in July 2023 and went on to win the same 2-0. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is hopeful his side will show character with several new faces in the squad. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis is also confident. Here's the match preview.
Team dynamics
Pakistan's recent Test performance has been lackluster
Pakistan's recent Test performance has been lackluster, with just two wins in their last nine matches.
The team suffered a 3-0 defeat in a three-match Test series against England.
In response to these results, they made major changes to its coaching staff and squad.
Shan Masood was removed from captaincy and later dropped from the squad altogether.
Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were appointed as head coach and bowling coach respectively but were replaced by Mike Hesson (all-format coach) Shaun Tait within months.
Squad details
A look at Pakistan's squad for the Test series
Pakistan's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka includes Azan Awais, Sameer Minhas, Tayyab Arif, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, and Ghazi Ghori/Saad Baig (wicketkeeper).
The team also has Arafat Minhas/Aamer Jamal and Razaullah as probable players.
Notably, there is no specialist spinner in Pakistan's squad for this series against Sri Lanka.
This could be a strategy to counter Sri Lanka's perceived strength on turning tracks.
Team strategy
A look at Sri Lanka's squad for the Test series
Sri Lanka's squad for the Test series against Pakistan includes Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lahiru Udara (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Sonal Dinusha.
The team also has Mendis (captain), Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka as probable players.
Despite Dhananjaya's reduced recent workload with the ball, they have an extra spinner in their top seven to operate with a three-man pace attack.
Probable XIs
PAK vs SL: Probable XIs
PAK probable XI: Azan Awais, Sameer Minhas, Tayyab Arif, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Ghazi Ghori/Saad Baig (wk), Arafat Minhas/Aamer Jamal, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Saqib Khan/Ali Shabbir.
SL probable XI: Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lahiru Udara (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Kusal Mendis (captain), Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
Information
H2H record: PAK vs SL
As per Cricinfo, the two sides have met 59 times. Pakistan have claimed 23 wins compared to Sri Lanka's 17. Meanwhile, a total of 19 matches have been drawn.
Information
A look at the pitch report
A flat surface is expected to be on offer for this contest. It remains to be seen whether the surface remains true to its nature over five days. Which ever side bats first will be keen to put up a strong score on the board.
Players
Player focus: Here are the stats
In 66 matches (177 innings), Babar has smashed 4,771 runs at 42.98. He has nine hundreds and 34 fifties.
Versus Sri Lanka, Babar averages 54 with 648 runs from 8 matches (14 innings).
For Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis has amassed 1,556 runs from 18 matches (32 innings) at 53.65 (100s: 5, 50s: 7).
As per Cricinfo, in 229 First-Class matches (408 innings), Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas owns 936 wickets at 20.45. He has 37 four-fers and 60 five-wicket hauls.
Words
Babar and Mendis share their views ahead of the match
Babar expressed his confidence in the new players, saying he is "ready to fight with these young players."
"During the England series we had planned to give new players a chance, so I am ready to fight with these young players." said Babar to reporters on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Mendis said he is excited and happy to lead the side.
"We have an experienced batting line-up, so we are ready for the challenge," he added.
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