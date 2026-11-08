Pakistan, Sri Lanka set to clash in 1st Test: Preview

Pakistan's recent Test performance has been lackluster, with just two wins in their last nine matches.

The team suffered a 3-0 defeat in a three-match Test series against England.

In response to these results, they made major changes to its coaching staff and squad.

Shan Masood was removed from captaincy and later dropped from the squad altogether.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were appointed as head coach and bowling coach respectively but were replaced by Mike Hesson (all-format coach) Shaun Tait within months.