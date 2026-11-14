Zubayr Hamza: Decoding the South African batter's stats in Tests

Hamza, a 31-year-old right-handed batter, last played a Test match for South Africa in February 2024 against New Zealand. He replaces David Bedingham in the Playing XI.

Hamza had served a nine-month drug ban in 2022 after accidentally consuming his father's heart medication.

Paterson, a 37-year-old right-arm pacer, returns to the team after his last red-ball game against Pakistan in December 2024.

He takes Gerald Coetzee's place who was part of the squad that recently beat Australia by 176 runs in Cape Town.