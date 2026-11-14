Zubayr Hamza: Decoding the South African batter's stats in Tests
What's the story
South Africa announced their playing XI for the first Test match against Bangladesh, starting tomorrow at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The reigning champions are currently second in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings, while Bangladesh sit fifth. Captain Temba Bavuma named the Playing XI for the first of the two home fixtures against Bangladesh. Here are further details.
Player comeback
Hamza and Paterson return to the team
Hamza, a 31-year-old right-handed batter, last played a Test match for South Africa in February 2024 against New Zealand. He replaces David Bedingham in the Playing XI.
Hamza had served a nine-month drug ban in 2022 after accidentally consuming his father's heart medication.
Paterson, a 37-year-old right-arm pacer, returns to the team after his last red-ball game against Pakistan in December 2024.
He takes Gerald Coetzee's place who was part of the squad that recently beat Australia by 176 runs in Cape Town.
Selection rationale
Bavuma explains his decision to include Hamza
Bavuma explained his decision to include Hamza in the Playing XI, saying, "Zubi's scored runs in domestic cricket in all the formats. From what I see, from a playing point of view, he's a lot more aggressive."
He added that there is an opportunity at number three and for Hamza, there is no better place to get that chance than at a venue he has made his home over the last couple of years.
"There's an opportunity at number three and for him there's no better place to get that opportunity at a venue that he's made his home over the last couple of years, so he may be able to replicate those performances he has produced in domestic cricket."
Numbers
Hamza averages 14.87 on home soil
In 8 Tests, Hamza owns 307 runs at an average of 19.18. He owns a solitary fifty which came against India in 2019.
From 4 home matches, he has scored 119 runs at 14.87.
Meanwhile, he also has 188 runs from four away matches (home of opposition) at 23.5 (50s: 1).
As mentioned, his last match for the Proteas was against New Zealand. He scored 20 and 17 runs in that contest.
Information
An average of 48.18 in First-Class cricket
Hamza has an average of 48.18 in First-Class cricket. From 112 matches (186 innings), he has scored 7,854 runs with 20 tons and 42 fifties under his belt.
Twitter Post
Hamza!
Playing XI For The First Dafabet Test! 🚨#TheProteas captain, Temba Bavuma, announces the playing XI for tomorrow’s first Test against the Tigers! 🇿🇦#Unbreakable #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/guCDjJJC0V— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 14, 2026