Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2026

Amid the ongoing political unrest, Bangladesh have announced their squad for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with Litton Das as captain. Bangladesh's pace attack will be led by Mustafizur Rahman , who was recently terminated from the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders due to the India-Bangladesh diplomatic tensions. Meanwhile, the 20-team tournament is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Team composition Bangladesh's squad for the tournament Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, would hope to win their maiden T20 World Cup title. They have featured in each of the editions so far. Full squad: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, and Shoriful Islam.

Takeaways Bangladesh to bank on spin attack Das will be supported by players like Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon, who are expected to add some much-needed flair at the top. The bowling attack will be led by veterans Rahman and Taskin Ahmed. Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain are also expected to play a crucial role in spinning conditions. The team is hoping that their familiarity with local conditions and a balanced bowling attack will help them perform well in this tournament.